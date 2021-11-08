Trinnov Revamps D-MON Processor Range and Dolby Atmos Support

Paris, France (November 8, 2021) — Trinnov Audio has announced a number of upgrades to its D-MON Processor range, including additional support for Dolby Atmos and a revised approach to hardware upgrading in the future.

While the D-MON was originally first introduced with four different models and no upgrade path, from December 1st onwards, every D-MON coming out of the factory will share the same hardware platform, and an upgrade path will be available via software updates.

The first update, set to arrive in December, offers new features and additions such as an option to increase the number of Optimization channels from 12 up to 18. This option is available for new D-MON units and the brand-new D-MON 12 as sold in 2020 and 2021; D-MON units sold before 2020 will become upgradable to the current specification next year in 2022.

Meanwhile, the two existing, fixed configurations—D-MON 6 and 12—are now replaced by a single hardware model that is upgradable from 6 to 18 optimization channels in increments of two via software updates.

The new software release for D-MON units includes a variety of new features, including support for new Dolby Atmos formats, support for multiple subwoofers, Matrix bass management, and Dante-compatible Ravenna/AES67 support.

With the next software release adding support for new Dolby Atmos speaker configurations, D-MON can used on more sizable projects. While it was previously limited to 7.1.4, the D-MON now supports wide channels and up to three pairs of top speakers. In terms of processing power, the hardware can support up to 12 channels at 96 kHz. Given the requirements of Dolby Atmos, the number of Optimization channels is now being increased to a maximum of 18 with a maximum sampling rate of 48 kHz.

In addition, D-MON now supports multiple subwoofers and provides users with a new dedicated configuration page for bass management, allowing users to manage any channel to any combination of subwoofers. An advanced mode allows users to fine tune the crossover filters for each channel.

The new software release will also add 16 extra inputs and 16 extra outputs via Ravenna at 48 kHz, free of charge. Ravenna is fully compatible with AES67, which provides a compatibility mode with other audio over IP implementations like Dante. Audio IP streams can be handled via the Merging Aneman audio network manager. D-MON sources and outputs are automatically created upon streams declaration and subscription.

Lastly, Trinnov will launch an upgrade campaign in 2022. Any owner will have the option to upgrade his/her processor to current specification and benefit from the same upgradeability. The upgrade will not require the return of the processor to Trinnov office, but will require the assistance of an authorized Trinnov reseller.