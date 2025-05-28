Type Something, Hear Something with New App

Waves Audio has announced Illugen, an AI-powered desktop app that turns text prompts into custom-generated audio.

Knoxville, TN (May 28, 2025)—Waves Audio has announced Illugen, an AI-powered desktop app that turns text prompts into custom-generated audio.

The Waves app’s new text-to-sound engine transforms creative ideas into one-of-a-kind one-shots, loops and special FX, the company explains. Illugen is not a sample library or a collection of pre-made sounds, but instead enables users to generate original, never-before-heard audio through text prompts.

Unlike traditional sample packs and various services that provide pre-made instruments and sounds, Illugen generates fresh, original audio from text descriptions, offering new possibilities in creative sound design. A user simply can type in a scene, mood or sonic concept—“alien signals pulsating underwater;” “a haunted violin drifting in the wind;” “the sound of a spaceship’s broken radio”—and Illugen’s AI-powered text-to-sound generator will attempt to bring that description to life.

The app is said to transform text prompts into sounds instantly and the user may then drag and drop the generated sounds straight to a DAW. Three unique sound variations are created from each prompt. A history page allows the user to browse all previously generated sounds.

Illugen is available in three subscription tiers starting at $7.99 per month.