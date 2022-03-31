UAD Spark Plug-In Subscription Service Launched

Scotts Valley, CA (March 30, 2022) — Universal Audio has launched a new subscription service, UAD Spark, for UAD plug-ins and virtual instruments. Initially launched for Mac, Windows offerings will arrive this fall; no UA hardware is required as it all runs natively.

UAD’s stock in trade has long been emulating well-known, classic gear and instruments; under the new service, they’ll run natively for the first time. While the offerings will evolve over time, the subscription service is debuting with plug-in emulations of studio hardware such as UAD’s Neve 1073 Preamp & EQ; UA 1176 Compressor Collection; Teletronix LA-2A Compressor Collection; Studer A800 Tape Recorder; and API Vision Channel Strip

Also debuting with the new service are exclusive new UAD instruments, including Opal Morphing Synthesizer (exclusive to Spark); Moog Minimoog; Waterfall B3 Organ; and Ravel Grand Piano. The Opal Morphing Synthesizer is described as a new UAD instrument “that blurs the lines between analog and wavetable synthesis, with built-in UA effects and fast, record-ready presets.”

The service is debuting at $19.99 a month, and all UA Volt audio interface owners get an exclusive 30-day free trial of the service, which runs in all major DAWs that support AU, VST3, and AAX formats; owners of perpetual UAD plug-in licenses receive corresponding UAD Spark (native) licenses for free.