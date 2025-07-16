UA’s Free Luna DAW Updated with AI ‘Listening’ Features

Scotts Valley, CA (July 16, 2025)—Since its debut in 2020, Universal Audio’s free Luna DAW has steadily gained fans and users across the industry; now the software is has a new update, v1.9, which adds a selection of AI-powered features, most based around Luna “hearing” a session and reacting to it.

The newly added Voice Control feature allows users to run a session verbally, while features like Tempo Listen and Tempo Detection let musicians record without setting up a metronome.

With Voice Control, Luna can start and stop recordings whenever users speak simple “Hey Luna” voice commands, letting musicians stay in position with their instruments rather than physically move to operate the software.

Related to that, a new Instrument Detection feature allows Luna to analyze incoming audio, I.D. the instrument and automatically name and color-codes tracks for faster session organization. This helps creators spend more time making music, not managing their session files.

Three new AI features are based around tempo—Tempo Listen, Tempo Detection and Tempo Extraction. With Tempo Listen, Luna analyzes a performance and then sets the metronome to match, creating less of an imposed pace on artists who are still ‘discovering’ a song. Related to that, Tempo Detection allows Luna to automatically detect the tempo of an audio loop dropped into the timeline, keeping everything perfectly locked in sync within sessions. Lastly, Tempo Extraction extracts a dynamic tempo map from tracks or stems, including tempo changes and natural timing variations; the aim is to aid editing while preserving the original feel.

Luna v1.9 is a free update for all Luna users and is available for macOS and Windows from the UA website.