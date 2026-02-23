UJAM Voxcraft Vocal Multi-Effect Plug-In Debuts

Voxcraft is a new vocal multi-effect plug-in from UJAM that’s intended to be a production tool for voice shaping.

Berlin, Germany (February 23, 2026)— Voxcraft is a new vocal multi-effect plug-in from UJAM that’s presented as a production tool for shaping a voice to have character and movement within a mix.

To accomplish that, Voxcraft uses tuning, formant shifting and voice multiplication, as well as a curated chain of vocal-optimized effects for dynamics, character, filtering, delay, reverb, and rhythmic chopping. According to UJAM, the tool can be used to develop vintage, lo-fi textures; distorted, chopped and futuristic vocal effects; and more.

Jam City, a songwriter and producer known for work with Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Yachty, and Kelela, has been using Voxcraft in recent projects, calling it “truly transformative for vocals and effective on other audio sources too,” adding, “I’ll be having fun with this for a long time to come.”

Features include a Voice Section, which is used for tuning correction, voice multiplication, and formant shifting for shaping vocal identity before effects. Elsewhere, the Creative Vocal Effects section offers users a half-dozen vocal-optimized processors, each offering multiple modes for sound shaping—Dynamics, Character, Filter, Delay, Reverb and Chop. For those who don’t have time to explore, there’s also presets and inspiration tools—100 presets covering a range of vocal styles.

Voxcraft is available in VST2, VST3, AU2, and AAX formats for macOS and Windows, with an intro price of $39 through March 15, 2026 before going up to $69.