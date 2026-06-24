UJAM Retrocraft Plug-In Aims for Vintage Vibe

Getting that old-school analog sound can require a mix-and-match approach, so Retrocraft brings a number of those effects into one plug-in

Berlin, Germany (June 24, 2026)—Hans Zimmer and Pharrell Williams may be forward thinkers, but the latest plug-in from their co-founded company, UJAM, is looking to the past. Retrocraft is intended to imbue instruments and vocals with vintage character, analog-style saturation and the like, integrated into one plug-in.

Rather than combine multiple processors across a complex signal chain, Retrocraft aims to streamline that workflow, offering amp coloration, vintage playback emulation, speaker modeling, modulation, instability, and ambience effects in a single piece of software. Adding to its core character-processing engine are six creative effects modules, including LoFi, Modulation, Instability, Delay, Reverb and Chop, alongside 100 presets for instruments and vocals and an additional 56 basic presets which showcase individual effect algorithms.

Retrocraft’s character-shaping engine offers users a selection of classic analog equipment and playback emulations so that they can explore everything from tape-style coloration and vinyl textures to megaphone effects. Each processing stage can be combined and adjusted independently.

Retrocraft supports VST2, VST3, AU2, and AAX formats and is compatible with macOS and Windows operating systems. It is available today, priced at $49 through August 2, before it goes up to its standard $99.