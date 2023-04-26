Ultimate Ears Pro UE Premier IEMs: Quick Impressions

A full-fledged Real-World Review is on the way, but in the meantime, here's our hot take on the new UE Premier IEMs.

Anaheim, CA (April 26, 2023)—Ultimate Ears Pro launched its new UE Premier in-ear monitors at this year’s NAMM Show, immediately grabbing the pro-audio industry’s attention thanks to the jaw-dropping 21 drivers loaded into each IEM. Naturally, we crammed a pair into our ears at the earliest opportunity to get an early hot take on them.

As might be gathered from the name, UE Premier is a premium monitor, and while it is equally meant for live sound, in-studio and audiophile use, the new model is now UE Pro’s flagship product. Sporting a five-way passive crossover, the UE Premier IEMs feature a frequency range of 5 Hz-40 kHz; breaking down those 21 drivers, there’s four Dual Diaphragm Mid-Lows in parallel to two Dual Sub-Lows; a Quad Mid driver provides detail; and Knowles’ proprietary Quad High Super Tweeter and UE Pro’s proprietary True Tone handle the high-end.

Heard briefly on the NAMM show floor, the new IEMs made a great first impression (no pun intended) when worn with standard/non-custom tips; presumably, they will offer additional nuance with custom-molded models. Despite the less-than-ideal, noisy surroundings, it was clear that the UE Premiers were serving up crisp sound; a broad, detailed soundstage; and an unusually solid presentation of low end when tried with this writer’s go-to test music (The Gary Katz-produced “Jocelyn Square” by Love & Money). While the UE Premier models seemed slightly larger than, say, UE 11s—presumably to accommodate the many drivers—they didn’t appear to be heavier and had a pleasantly tight, comfortable fit.

Watch Mix for an upcoming full review of UE Premier in-ear monitors soon. In the meantime, the IEMs are available starting May 15, 2023 with a 25-day turn-around window, and will run $2,999.