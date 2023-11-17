UAD Sound City Studios Plug-In Debuts

Get in touch with your inner Dave Grohl with UA’s new plug-in emulation of the legendary recording studio, Sound City.

Scotts Valley, CA (November 16, 2023)—It’s hosted likes of Fleetwood Mac, RHCP, U2, Tom Petty, Nirvana, Gn’R and Metallica; it’s been the subject of a documentary by Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl; and now it’s an emulation plug-in from Universal Audio. We could only be talking about Sound City Studios, and while the facility itself has spent over half a century in Van Nuys, CA, its acoustics are now available right in your DAW.

UA says its plug-in is its “most complete studio emulation to date,” providing users with the facility’s room, mics, analog gear and legendary mixing console. Using the plug-in, music makers can now record and mix their music essentially in the facility where some of their favorite albums came to life.

In the plug-in, users dial in sounds by choosing a source, and selecting from presets based on different room and mic combinations. Using Dynamic Room Modeling technology, they can move classic condenser and ribbon mics, in realtime, around the virtual space. Users can apply the tone of what the company calls “an iconic ’70s custom British console”—meaning the Neve 8028 mixing console that captured so many albums there—and make use of emulated outboard gear including Dolby A-style effects, 1176 limiting and more.

“Sound City has always been a place that nurtures talent, helping artists to find their voice,” says Sandy Skeeter, President of Sound City Inc. “Thanks to UA, a new generation of artists can put their music through our historic Studio A live room and carry out the same sonic techniques secretly used by their favorite rock heroes over the decades.”

UAD Sound City Studios is available for $349 (US MSRP).