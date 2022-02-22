Universal Audio Unveils First Microphones

Universal Audio has introduced its first microphones, announcing a string of offerings that will roll out throughout 2022.

Scotts Valley, CA (February 22, 2022)—Universal Audio has introduced its first microphones, announcing a string of offerings that will roll out throughout 2022.

Many of the mics build on the technologies and expertise acquired by UA when it purchased the Bock Audio brand in 2020, followed by the technology acquisition of Townsend Labs Inc. in 2021. “We’re excited to bring UA’s audio expertise to microphones, and to bring something new to the table,” said Bill Putnam, CEO/Founder of Universal Audio. “With Bock, Sphere, and the new Standard Series mics, there’s a UA mic within reach of every serious creator.”

Handmade in Santa Cruz, the new flagship UA Bock mics, due to arrive Fall, 2022, will be a trio of premium tube and FET-based models designed by David Bock. The trio of UA Bock mics will include the UA Bock 187 Large-Diaphragm FET Condenser ($1,249); UA Bock 167 Large-Diaphragm Tube Condenser ($2,999); and UA Bock 251 Large-Diaphragm Tube Condenser ($5,999). “The UA Bock mics are the best-sounding and most beautiful mics I’ve had the pleasure of designing over my long career,” said Bock. “These mics are going to have discriminating singers, producers, and audio engineers smiling from ear-to-ear.”

Coming in at a more widely accessible price point is the new Standard Series of microphones, kicking off with the Standard SD-1 Dynamic Mic. Intended for vocal, broadcast and streaming applications, the $299 mic is now shipping. Coming this summer will be the second Standard Series entry, in the form of the Standard SP-1 Pencil Mic for stereo recording of instruments and live performances, running $399 a pair.

With the technology acquisition of Townsend Labs Inc., UA is aligning the company’s proprietary Sphere Modeling Microphone technology with its own UAD audio plug-in platform, with the aid of modeling guru Chris Townsend. The Sphere L22 Modeling Microphone, offering 34 classic mic models, remains shipping at $1,499.

UA Standard Series and UA Bock microphones include presets for use with UA Apollo audio interfaces.