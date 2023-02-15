Universal Audio Waterfall Rotary Speaker Plug-In Launched

Scotts Valley, CA (February 15, 2023)—Universal Audio has unveiled its new Waterfall Rotary Speaker plug-in, designed to emulate the legendary Leslie Type 147 rotating speaker cabinet, providing the classic rotating speaker effect heard on decades of vocals and instruments in popular music.

The familiar tone and pitch-modulating swirl of the Leslie Type 147 rotary speaker was heard on countless psychedelic rock, R&B, jazz, soul and funk records, making it a staple for numerous genres. For the new plug-in to properly emulate that specific sound, UA aimed to recreate the Type 147’s circuit and tube power amp as well as its three-dimensional movement and tonal range by using meticulously placed vintage microphones in both mono and stereo setups, in order to capture the overtones, harmonics, and immersive qualities of the original.

The plug-in sports a selection of “album-ready” presets tailored for vocals, guitar, bass, keyboards and more, speeding up the process for finding and auditioning a variety of Leslie effects. They are readily accessed via an intuitively designed user interface within the plug-in

The Universal Audio Waterfall Rotary Speaker is now available natively as a UAD plug-in for $199, and on subscription with UAD Spark.