Universal Audio’s Luna 2.0 DAW Debuts

Both Free and Pro Versions of UA’s Luna DAW get major updates with new features, plug-ins and more.

Scotts Valley, CA (October 22, 2025)—Universal Audio’s Luna DAW first debuted in 2020 and has steadily built a growing legion of users for both its free and paid (Pro) versions. Now both editions are getting updated with the introduction of Luna 2.0, which incorporates a variety of user-requested features, including ARA Support, Volt 876 integration and upgraded Instrument Detection. With the release of 2.0, Luna Pro in particular gets a considerable push forward with the new addition of 15 additional UAD plug-ins and instruments, Hardware Inserts and ARA plug-ins.

Luna 2.0—the free edition—brings on ARA support, enabling integration of third-party vocal editing tools directly within the Luna timeline, making it more applicable to professional workflows. Also, given the recent introduction of UA’s Volt 876 USB audio interface, the software provides users with control of that unit from inside the software, allowing adjustment of preamp gain, cue mixes and Assistive Auto-Gain settings directly from within Luna. The integration provides full session recall of front-panel settings. The software’s Instrument Detection has beefed up as well in an effort to speed organization; in addition to automatic color coding and setting the warp algorithm, Instrument Detection now adds icons to tracks based on instrument type.

Meanwhile, in Luna Pro 2.0, there’s also the new addition of Hardware Inserts, letting users route audio through analog outboard gear with automatic delay compensation. As a result, users can integrate their favorite compressors, EQs and effects units into the Luna mixer and then save it as a preset to recall later as needed.

Luna Pro 2.0 includes 29 UAD plug-ins, virtual instruments and Luna Extensions, providing users with various analog emulations and creative tools. Celemony Melodyne Essential and Noiseworks DynAssist Lite are now included for vocal editing, and the software will soon incorporate ChordAxe Lite, a songwriting-focused MIDI effect that assists with chord selection and harmonic progression.

Luna 2.0 and Luna Pro 2.0 ($199, but $129 for a limited time) are available for download today for both macOS and Windows. It works with ASIO and Core Audio interfaces, and no UA hardware is required.