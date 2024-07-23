Vicoustic VicPattern Ultra Beat XL Acoustic Panel Launched

Vicoustic’s VicPattern line gets a new addition in the form of an extra-large panel drawn with a seamless pattern design.

Paços de Ferreira, Portugal (July 22, 2024)—Large spaces are often the ones that most need sound absorption—so they need large acoustic panels to match. With that in mind, Vicoustic has introduced the VicPattern Ultra Beat XL, an extra-large panel that joins the VicPattern product family.

The VicPattern Ultra Beat XL forms organic sequences along its four lines to create an acoustic panel intended to meet the aesthetic needs of interior design while also providing necessary acoustic performance.

VicPattern Ultra Beat XL panels can be combined side-by-side to create a unique mix of patterns along its lines. The panels blend together cleanly due to their almost unnoticeable joints. Meanwhile, the panel’s sound absorption is provided by a VicPET Wool layer inside which is said to help enhance the acoustic response of the panel.

The panels are designed and built in accordance with Vicoustic’s aim to produce greener and more environmentally friendly products made from recycled plastic. The panel is enclosed in high-quality MDF and High-Pressure Laminate (HPL). While the Ultra Beat XL panels can work together, they also work cleanly with other products in the Vicoustic Pro Audio and Hifi ranges, and each sport a premium quality,d scratch-resistant surface intended to ensure a long product life span

The 1190x595mm VicPattern Ultra Beat XL panel is available in five wood patterns and two matte colors, including Dark Walnut and Natural Walnut. Supplied with VicFix Mini for wall installation, the VicPattern Ultra Beat X can also be installed on the ceiling with the VicFix J Profile 2m, sold separately. It is possible to install the VicPattern Ultra Beat XL in corners to act as bass traps, using the VicFix Corner, sold separately.