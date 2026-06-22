Violet Audio Expands dMix 128 AoIP Features

Violet Audio/Violet Audio US has expanded the dMix 128 Digital Mixer platform with new additions.

Las Vegas, NV (June 22, 2026)—Violet Audio/Violet Audio US has expanded the dMix 128 Digital Mixer platform with the addition of SMPTE ST 2110-30 AoIP support and key AMWA NMOS standards.

While SMPTE ST 2110 and NMOS have become foundational technologies within modern television facilities, broadcast centers, esports venues, remote production environments and large-scale AV systems, access to these workflows has traditionally required investment in premium broadcast infrastructure. With this latest update, Violet Audio is making those same capabilities available within a compact digital mixing platform designed for live production, broadcast, streaming, installed sound and hybrid production environments.

The latest dMix 128 software now includes support for SMPTE ST 2110-30 for professional uncompressed PCM AoIP; NMOS IS-04 for device and stream discovery; NMOS IS-05 for connection management; and NMOS IS-08 for audio channel mapping.

To support these new capabilities, Violet Audio has developed a dedicated Streams management interface that allows users to receive, transmit, clock, discover, connect and manage network audio streams directly from the mixer’s browser-based control environment.

The implementation has also been tested using the AMWA NMOS Testing Tool, which recognizes the dMix 128 feature set and validates the mixer’s NMOS functionality to that level of qualification.

As broadcasters, production companies and systems integrators continue transitioning from traditional point-to-point audio architectures to flexible IP-based infrastructures, the addition of SMPTE ST 2110-30 and NMOS enables the dMix 128 to integrate into contemporary production ecosystems.

The dMix 128 feature set includes 32 mic/line ins, 24 lines out, MADI I/O, 128 mixing channels, dual redundant PSUs, ultra-low 0.3 ms latency, over 300 channels of redundant AES67 networking, 64×64 CoreAudio/ASIO drivers, FPGA-based signal processing, advanced matrixing, integrated effects and browser-based control.

The SMPTE ST 2110-30 with NMOS six-month trial version will be supplied free of charge through the end of 2026. Beyond the initial trial period, the new feature set will be offered for a $499 annual subscription fee and $1995 for the perpetual license.