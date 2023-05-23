Virscient Launches LiveOnAir Ultra-Low-Latency Audio Over Wireless

Virscient has debuted LiveOnAir, a new technology for wireless mics and IEMs, said to enable ultra-low-latency audio over low-power wireless.

New Zealand (May 23, 2023)—Virscient has introduced LiveOnAir, a new technology for wireless mics and IEMs, that the company claims enables ultra-low-latency audio over low-power wireless links.

Latency has always been a prime concern in live performance scenarios when it comes to working with wireless gear; cumulative latency as sound works its way through a system can result in a disconnect between performer and performance. With that in mind, the company says LiveOnAir provides audio over long- or short-range wireless links with a latency of less than 5 milliseconds from analog-to-analog. The system can support a range of topologies, codecs, and RF options.

For low-power digital microphone applications, Virscient has a hardware/software reference design based on Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF5340 dual-core Bluetooth Low Energy SoC. Virscient’s LiveOnAir solution for nRF5340 allows OEMs to deliver wireless audio solutions supporting ultra-low-latency transport of 24-bit / 48 kHz audio with a compact hardware BoM.

Dr. Dean Armstrong, CTO of Virscient, said in a statement, “We have been delivering solutions to high-end audio and wireless companies for almost 20 years, and fundamentally understand what the market requires. Virscient is investing heavily to build our IP portfolio, and LiveOnAir is the first of a number of developments that we believe will change the landscape for wireless and connected audio.”

LiveOnAir evaluation kits are available with a range of codec and RF options including Bluetooth, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), and other protocols.