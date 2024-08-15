WaveForming Publicly Released After Nine Years

Trinnov Audio has made its WaveForming room optimization technology publicly available for the Altitude line of audio processors.

East Hampton, CT (August 15, 2024)—Trinnov Audio has made its WaveForming room optimization technology publicly available for the Altitude line of audio processors used in home theater, high-end audio and commercial cinemas. The software will be a default feature of all future Altitude products and can be enabled on existing Altitude processers via a free software upgrade.

WaveForming employs immersive audio system design practices and a proprietary algorithm to produce low-frequency sound across the entire listening area. Using an active acoustics approach, the software strives to achieve bass uniformity, impact, clarity and detail.

The move is nearly nine years in the making; up to this point, the proprietary algorithm has only been accessible to vetted Early Access Program participants over the last 18 months; that time was used to validate and refine parameters using feedback from users.

WaveForming has evolved to encompass a variety of subwoofer layouts, including conventional layouts with as few as four subwoofers. In support of the software’s public release, Trinnov has created free design tools to support implementation:

Subwoofer Placement Guidelines – in-depth design guidelines to validate equipment positioning or verify whether an existing system is compatible with the software.

Design Tool – web-based software to assist in subwoofer placement for new installations.

Guidelines Explained – an on-demand webinar.

CEDIA Expo attendees can hear WaveForming in person at a live demonstration in the Trinnov Booth, #2938. Arnaud Laborie will also offer an in-depth exploration of the acoustic principles behind the technology in the seminar “Room Mode Elimination and Low Frequency Extension with Active Acoustics,” taking place on September 4 as part of the CEDIA Expo Conference (registration required).