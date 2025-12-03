Waves Audio Magma StressBox Debuts

Waves Audio has added to its custom-shop Magma series with the release of the new Magma StressBox dynamics tool plug-in.

Knoxville, TN (December 3, 2025)—Waves Audio has added to its custom-shop Magma series with the release of the new Magma StressBox plug-in, a dynamics tool designed to shape musical tension in real time, all with a single knob.

Intended for adding intangible aspects like ‘feel’ and ‘lift’ to a mix, Magma StressBox can help alter a track’s emotion; a twist to the right heightens aggressive compression for more punch, urgency, and in-your-face energy. Meanwhile, a spin to the left adds more cinematic depth—expansion that enhances transients, shortens reverb tails, and tightens up a track for a more controlled feel.

Magma StressBox also offers automation capabilities so a mixer can ride energy and emotion to create lift, contrast, and flow across verses, choruses and instrumental parts, all in one streamlined tool. It also includes AutoGain for consistent output level.

The Magma StressBox has been added to the Waves Ultimate plug-in subscription which includes the Waves plug-in catalogand Waves Essentialas monthly or annual subscriptions. It is also available for purchase (perpetual license) as a separate plug-in, or within Waves’ Mercury, Pro Show, SD7 Pro Show and Live Plus bundles.