Waves Brings Updates to NAB Show

Las Vegas, NV (April 16, 2024)—At the 2024 NAB Show, Waves announced its SuperRack LiveBox hardware server and introduced the latest version of the SuperRack SoundGrid plugin-processing system.

LiveBox, scheduled for release in April, is fully compatible with Lawo mc² mixing consoles, providing access to, and control of, just about any studio-grade VST3 plug-in on the market, whether developed by Waves or by other vendors. The long-standing partnership between Waves and Lawo means that all effects plug-ins hosted on the new LiveBox can be controlled directly from a Lawo console with Snapshot-specific parameter saves and recalls. This further streamlines the live mixing process, enabling engineers to intuitively craft their soundscapes based on the convenience of AES67-based AoIP connections for seamless networking.

SuperRack SoundGrid users can run up to 64 stereo multi-channel racks, through multiple instances of Waves’ plugins, with near-zero latency and with endless customization options. This new V14.30 version includes a completely redesigned, forward-thinking ProLink Console Remote Integration Protocol for DiGiCo, the company says. Waves has also improved the overall user experience by introducing an upgraded interface, incorporating new features and bug fixes.

Legacy SuperRack SoundGrid integration is still supported and included in this update, the developer notes.