Waves eMotion LV1 Classic Integrated Live Console Debuts

New York, NY (January 28, 2025)—Waves made a splash at NAMM with its eMotion LV1 Classic live sound console, now shipping. The desk puts the company’s long-running software-based LV1 mix engine into a traditional hardware-based compact mixing desk for the first time.

The eMotion LV1 Classic offers users 64 stereo channels and 44 stereo buses, 16 onboard Waves Signature Preamps, and Waves processors included with the console. The LV1 Classic is powered by a double-precision 32-bit floating point mix engine, operating at 44.1–96 kHz sample rates, ensuring unmatched clarity and headroom. The Waves Signature Preamps feature fully discrete analog circuits, alow noise floor, and the ability to switch between transparent preamp sound and harmonic enhancement. LV1 Classic can be expanded with Waves IONIC stageboxes that also include Waves Signature Preamps.

The console boasts a 21.5-inch multi-touch screen, 17 100mm faders and a smart Quick-Access UI for engaging with all important mixer functions. The console also allows customization of user-defined actions and views, via both the screen and the tactile surface.

The 16 built-in Waves processors include Dynamic EQ (F6), live vocal pitch correction (Waves Tune Real-Time), feedback & mic bleed elimination (X-FDBK and PSE), plus compression, de-essing, gating, EQ, effects, analog saturation and more via plug-ins such as the LV1’s channel strip eMo D5/F2/Q4 plugins, H-Delay, R-Comp, Magma, and so on.

Up to eight plug-in inserts are available on every input channel plus all other channels included any bus/group, so that users can shape their processing without being locked into any pre-determined processing setup. The console’s processing is powered by a robust internal Waves DSP engine; more DSP can be added if needed.

The system can be upgraded as users see fit to accommodate any of the more than 160 live-optimized Waves plug-ins, as well as the new eMo IEM plug-in for immersive in-ear mixing. With eMo IEM running in LV1 Classic, no additional hardware or routing is required to mix immersive in-ears as users send immersive in-ear monitor mixes to performers, who in turn can control themselves via the LV1’s personal monitor mixing mobile app, MyMon.

Up to 14 SoundGrid-compatible IO devices can be added to LV1 Classic, including Waves IONIC and other SoundGrid stageboxes, Dante and MADI convertors, and more. The desk itself is 38 lbs.