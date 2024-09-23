Waves IONIC 24 Stagebox Launched

Waves Audio has unveiled the IONIC 24, a 24 mic/line in / 18 out SoundGrid stagebox designed to work with the eMotion LV1 Software mixer.

Knoxville, TN (September 23, 2024)—Waves Audio has unveiled the IONIC 24, a 24 mic/line in / 18 out SoundGrid stagebox designed to work with the eMotion LV1 Software mixer.

Powered by Waves Signature Preamps, the IONIC 24 sports an original ground-up design with fully discrete high-end analog circuits intended to deliver maximum headroom, quick transient response, and a low noise floor. The preamps feature a gain structure designed to provide users with dynamic range and transients that do not clip.

Waves Signature Preamps’ HMX harmonic enhancement feature allows one to choose between analog warmth and a more neutral sound; this feature can be turned on or off per input, with “off” providing a more staid sound.

The IONIC 24 delivers clear outputs with extra headroom, while its preamp section’s analog impedance selector allows users to choose the mic reaction desired—choose between a 2kΩ and a modern 7kΩ, for greater sonic flexibility.

IONIC 24 provides integration and connectivity to any eMotion LV1 system, and the. IONIC’s control panel is available in the LV1’s device rack, letting usrs control various parameters in their preamps and outputs directly from the mixer, without missing a beat.

The stagebox also features one stereo AES input and 2 stereo AES outputs, two headphone outputs and is housed in a 3U rack-mountable chassis.