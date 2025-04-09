Waves Updates Cloud MX Audio Mixer

Waves has updated its Cloud MX Audio Mixer to address the evolving needs of broadcasters and media networks.

Las Vegas NV (April 9, 2025)—At NAB 2025, Waves has introduced updates to its Cloud MX Audio Mixer that are intended to address the evolving needs of broadcasters and media networks.

According to the company, the new upgrades significantly reduce time-to-deployment and complexity, with an aim of benefiting IT devops teams tasked with managing those environments.

The upgrades include Waves Central’s Remote Assistance Mode. Waves Central, the hub for managing Waves licenses and installations, now features automated activation and installation capabilities. Customers can automate deployments by creating a URL that triggers the installation and activation of Cloud MX and its plug-ins remotely and non-interactively. The aim is to help reduce deployment time and enhances productivity.

Waves now supports license activation to an instance’s local disk drive or an external EBS drive on AWS, as well as to a persistent disk on GCP. This flexibility enhances deployment options and simplifies license transfers.

Waves now provides automated scripts that enable broadcasters and M&E companies to create complete environments with a push of a button. These scripts automate the activation, installation and configuration of all relevant applications and drivers, ensuring reliable and repeatable deployments.

Cloud MX is designed for compatibility with major cloud platforms and protocols, including Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. It integrates with Dante Connect and NDI AV protocols. Waves Audio offers it on a subscription basis, with weekly, monthly and yearly plans.