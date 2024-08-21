Wharfedale Pro Says ‘Hello Dolly!’

Huntingdon, UK (August 21, 2024)— Wharfedale Pro has launched a new range of transportation dollies for for its flagship WLA series line. Shipping now, the five dolly boards and two common dolly frames are intended to make load-ins and outs faster and safer for live event and touring production crews.

Dolly boards specifically designed for Wharfedale Pro’s WLA 1, WLA 2 and WLA 312X line array units are included in the new range, including those to fit the WLA 1 and WLA 2 subwoofers. All five dolly boards in the new range are built with high-quality birch plywood and come with castors and metal accessories, allowing the loudspeakers to be transported in a vertical arrangement. In keeping with the loudspeakers themselves, all the boards are finished with Wharfedale Pro’s Tough-Tone paint.

At the same time, two common dolly frames are nowalso available. Suitable for use with WLA 2 loudspeakers and subwoofers, the frames offer an additional option for transportation, while also facilitating safe and secure ground stacking or flying of line arrays.

“It’s important to us to provide integrators, production teams and rental partners with a complete solution and the right tools to do their jobs,” said Alex Lane, applications and solutions manager at Wharfedale Pro. “Introducing this new range of accessories underlines our commitment to these values, and we hope existing fans of our WLA series will enjoy the new additions and new clients will have yet another reason to choose Wharfedale Pro for their projects.”