Wheatstone Debuts Live TV Failover Tech at NAB 2025

Las Vegas, NV (March 17, 2025)—At NAB 2025, Wheatstone will unveil the company’s failover technology for its IP audio television consoles.

Designed for mission-critical live production, the technology features dual mix engines synchronized in real-time. Both engines remain continuously connected to the network, receiving identical commands from the control surface to maintain alignment.

A high-frequency heartbeat between engines enables automatic failover, configurable between 0.5 and 5 seconds, ensuring rapid recovery in the event of a failure. Active and standby engine statuses are displayed in WheatNet IP Navigator management software, with manual failover options available for controlled transitions during upgrades or maintenance.

Wheatstone’s WheatNet IP audio Arcus console is said to be the first to add the advanced failover technology. Arcus is a large-frame IP audio networked console designed for live television productions. Wheatstone’s network recovery will be showcased at NAB 2025, along with the WheatNet IP audio network and the brand’s full line of TV consoles.