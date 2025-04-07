Wheatstone Live TV Failover Tech Unveiled

Wheatstone is unveiling its near instantaneous failover technology for its IP audio television consoles.

Las Vegas, NV (April 6, 2025)—At the 2025 NAB Show, Wheatstone is unveiling its near instantaneous failover technology for its IP audio television consoles. Wheatstone’s WheatNet IP audioconsole is the first to add the advanced failover technology. Arcus is a large-frame IP audio networked console designed for fast-paced live television productions with intuitive navigation on the surface and useful features on the network.

Designed for mission-critical live production, this technology features dual-mix engines synchronized in real-time. Both engines remain continuously connected to the network, receiving identical commands from the control surface to maintain alignment.

A high-frequency heartbeat between engines enables automatic failover, configurable between 0.5 and 5 seconds, ensuring rapid recovery in the event of a failure. Active and standby engine statuses are clearly displayed in WheatNet IP Navigator management software, with manual failover options available for controlled transitions during upgrades or maintenance.