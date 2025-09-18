Wisycom Introduces New Products at IBC 2025

Amsterdam, Netherlands (September 18, 2025)—At IBC 2025, Wisycom introduced the Portable RF-over-Fiber Box, designed for long-distance RF transport, and the MTP61 XL, an updated version of its miniature multiband bodypack transmitter.

Wisycom’s Portable RF-over-Fiber Box can be used for transporting RF signals where coaxial cable is impractical or would introduce excessive signal loss. Available as a two-channel transmitter with isofrequency-over-fiber or diversity receiver with two independent channels, the unit operates over single-mode fiber to deliver signal across extended runs in congested RF environments. The unit operates on both battery and mains, earmarking it for remote or mobile deployments, while a temperature-controlled fan and rugged construction aid longevity of the unit.

BNC and fiber connections aid setup for IFB/IEM transmission or microphone diversity reception, making it an appropriate choice for OB trucks, theatre productions and large-scale live events. It also supports remote control via Ethernet.

The new MTP61 XL builds on Wisycom’s MTP61 (reportedly the world’s smallest multiband bodypack transmitter) to offer double the battery life without sacrificing its compact profile. With 7 mm of additional depth, the XL reportedly delivers more than 19 hours at 10 mW, 16 hours at 50 mW and nearly 15 hours at 100 mW with recording enabled. This makes it a suitable solution for location sound, reality TV, theatre and other productions.

The MTP61 XL uses Wisycom’s widest tuning range and linear technology for intermodulation-free frequency planning. Its splash-resistant housing, proprietary waterproof magnetic connector and Bluetooth monitoring/control via Wisycom Manager or mobile apps provide flexibility in the field. Existing MTP61 users can upgrade to XL performance by replacing the battery lid and using the new XL battery, extending the life and value of their current equipment.