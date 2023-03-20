Wisycom MTK982 EM/IFB Transmitter Debuts

Wisycom has unveiled its new MTK982 dual-wideband, stereo IEM/IFB transmitter, capable of generating multiple types of RF modulations.

Tombolo, Italy (March 20, 2023)—Wisycom has unveiled its new MTK982 dual-wideband, stereo IEM/IFB transmitter, capable of generating multiple types of RF modulations, targeting it for use across a variety of live event productions.

According to Wisycom, the MTK982 features the widest switching bandwidth available among any in-ear monitor system up to 300 MHz. Additionally, the unit’s low interference output features wideband intermodulation phase cancellation as well as its Direct Digital Synthesis (DDS) signal.

In addition to its wideband RF functionality, the transmitter features integrated low-energy, long-range Bluetooth remote-control capability. It also has Stationary Wave Ratio (SWR) sensing on its antenna outputs. The 470-663 MHz frequency range in North America (470-770 MHz Europe), in conjunction with the BFLT1 transmitter and BFLR1 receiver, enables the MTK982 to transmit signals over fiber to a remote area. Further, the MTK982 can be remotely controlled and monitored using Wisycom Manager software.

The MTK982 also features DIGICOM multi-brand compatibility software, allowing users to integrate the transmitter with a variety of third-party receivers. The transmitter also has stereo, mono and intercom audio modulation, along with an optional redundant power supply and an output power of up to 2 Watts. Also onboard are multi-companding DSP audio processing, analog and digital AES3 inputs, and primary/secondary outputs for distributed applications.

The company will present the MTK982 at the 2023 NAMM Show (Booth 14219).