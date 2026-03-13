Yamaha Creator Pass Subscription Platform Debuts

The new Yamaha Creator Pass subscription platform offers audio tools such as Output, LANDR, Riverside and Groover under one service.

Hamamatsu, Japan (March 13, 2026)—Yamaha Music Innovations (YMI) has launched Yamaha Creator Pass, a new subscription platform that corrals various audio tools together for music and podcast creators.

Using the Pass, users get the various services bundled into one plan with perks like add-ons and upgraded tiers. A total of seven different tiers are offered—Beginner, Beginner Plus, Beginner Complete, Producer, Producer Plus, Podcaster and Podcaster Complete. Each tier of Yamaha Creator Pass offers its own ecosystem of resources from Yamaha and partners.

Upon selecting a plan, users have access to core tools from Output, LANDR, Riverside and Groover. Pass holders are also offered discounts and incentives upon sign-up from un:hurd, RoEx, Linktree, freebeat.ai, SoundCloud, Steinberg, Adobe, Fourthwall, SymphonyOS, Offtop, DISCO, [untitled], Mogul, AudioShake and DistroKid. In the coming months, subscribers will be able to purchase add-on features a la carte from DistroKid, AudioShake, Vocaloid, TONE3000 and Mogul for more customized options specific to their creation needs.

On the Beginner level, subscribers can choose Beginner, Beginner Plus or Beginner Complete tiers, which includes creative tools, courses and resources from music creation software company Output and AI-driven music production platform LANDR.

Meanwhile, subscribers to the Producer or Producer Plus tiers get production capabilities such as AI mastering, playable samples, plug-in bundles, an AI instrument stem generator, distribution and promotion services, and more from Output, LANDR and artist promotion platform Groover.

The last tier option, Podcaster, lets subscribers choose Podcaster or Podcaster Complete tiers which include Riverside Pro Podcast Studio.

More updates to Yamaha Creator Pass will be introduced in the coming months. Prices start at $14.99 per month with 7-day trials available for Beginner and Producer plans and 14-day free trials available for the Podcaster plan. Beginner Complete and Podcaster Complete are only available in the U.S. for a limited time and do not include free trials. Groover is also not included in the Producer Plus free trial. Subscribers can choose monthly or annual billing. As a limited offer, creators who choose Beginner Complete and Podcaster Complete plans will receive a Yamaha AG01 USB Mic.