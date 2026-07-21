Yamaha DXR mk3 Series Arrives

Buena Park, CA (July 21, 2026)—First announced at InfoComm, Yamaha has now officially launched its new DXRmk3 Series powered loudspeakers, designed for DJs, musicians, production professionals, rental providers and venues. The new speakers, third generation in the DXR Series—reportedly offer improved output, app-based control and new DSP processing.

The speakers are available in three editions—DXR10 mk3, DXR12 mk3 and DXR15 mk3—each named based on the size of cone (10-inch, 12-inch and 15-inch). Designed to alternately be used as mains, monitors, and installations, the DXRmk3 Series boxes each sport a new 2,000W Class-D amplifier and can hit 134 dB SPL output.

Expanded Bluetooth connectivity and a full-color LCD interface allow users to manage, tune, and adjust up to 10 speakers from a single mobile device, streamlining setup and operation. Both from the app and from the back of the speaker itself, users can quickly recall room-specific presets, access feedback suppression tools and make real-time adjustments as needed.

Specific DSP presets are optimized for FOH, monitors, DJs, live music and speech, and the feedback suppression and tuning tools can also be accessed from the speaker as well.