Yorkville Sound Unveils YXL10SP 10-inch Powered Subwoofer

Toronto, Canada (June 6, 2023)—Hot on the heels of its YXL18SP 18” subwoofer, Canadian pro-audio manufacturer, Yorkville Sound, has unveiled its new YXL10SP powered subwoofer.

Intended for working musicians and DJs, the new sub is the latest addition to the YXL Series. The 10” speaker weighs in at just over 30 lbs, providing considerable bass within a small footprint. Offering 1,000 watts with efficient speaker components, the YXL10SP is said to be extremely loud for its size.

Jeff Cowling, Yorkville’s vice president of Sales and Marketing comments; “The YXL10SP provides an affordable solution to add bass to your live sound without overwhelming the mix in intimate venues—the small club, rehearsal space, or house party. The beer-case-size design makes the YXL10SP a lightweight option for any performer to provide more bass where there is less space.”

The new model is the third subwoofer in the YXL series, joining the YXL15SP & YXL18SP. “The vision for the YXL Series is to provide great sound to musicians and DJ’s in an affordable and durable package,” says Cowling. “With the subwoofers alone, we have solutions for the small party to the booming nightclub.”