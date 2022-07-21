Yorkville Sound YSM5-2 Studio Monitors Launched

Pickering, Ontario, Canada (July 22, 2022)—Canadian pro audio manufacturer Yorkville Sound has launched its new line of YSM Series II Studio Monitors, kicking things off with the arrival of the YSM5-2, a 50-watt, 5-inch powered loudspeaker for use in project and professional recording spaces.

The YSM Series II monitors are a completely new design, with a tapered front baffle, and an updated DSP system. The tweeters blend into the specially designed low-diffraction wave guide which is integrated into the front baffle. The edges of the wave guide couple the tweeter with the woofer, reportedly reducing sonic anomalies normally associated with driver/tweeter proximity. “Extensive tests against some of the best old and new studio monitors show that the sound is not only unrivaled in its class, but potentially beyond speakers well above its price point,” said Jeff Cowling, vice president of Sales & Marketing at Yorkville Sound.

Built with fiber-reinforced drivers, YSM Series II monitors are intended to deliver low-end and a clean mid-range. The loudspeaker features a 5-inch low frequency driver and 1-inch black silk dome tweeter; balanced XLR and 1/4-inch TRS inputs; unbalanced RCA input; high and low frequency adjust controls; built-in HF and LF limiters; and a physical Volume Control. The tweeter and woofer are time aligned to ensure that there are no phase irregularities.

The series is expected to grow with the YSM6-2 and the YSM8-2, coming soon.