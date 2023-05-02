Yorkville Sound YXL18SP 18” Subwoofer Launched

Toronto, Canada (May 2, 2023)—Canadian pro audio manufacturer Yorkville Sound has unveiled the YXL18SP powered subwoofer, intended for the DJ and musician marketplaces. The YXL18SP is the latest addition to the YXL Series, Yorkville’s new line of powered cabinets.

The first subwoofer in the YXL lineup was released in 2022—the 15-inch YXL15SP. The new 18” YXL18SP continues to offer Yorkville Sound’s best ratio of power, performance, and value for an active subwoofer enclosure. Providing 1,000 watts, the YXL18SP is loud for its size. Weighing in at just over 70 pounds, the YXL18SP remains transportable and able to be maneuvered by users as needed to achieve the desired sound coverage.

Jeff Cowling, Yorkville’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing comments, “Our YXL line of affordable cabinets grew from two powered cabinets introduced in 2020, to a robust selection of powered and passive models for the working DJ and Musician. With Yorkville’s specialty in Subwoofers, it made sense to double up by adding the YXL15SP and YSL18SP. We now have two YXL powered sub options that are accessible, versatile and which uphold our reputation for great sound and durability.”

The new powered subwoofer is available now and can be used with any full-range cabinet. Yorkville Sound’s YXL line includes options for 10, 12 and 15-inch full-range speakers.