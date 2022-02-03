Zaor Miza 49 FLEX Recording Desk Debuts

Zaor has created a new addition to its Miza line with the introduction of the Miza 49 FLEX desk.

Città di Castello, Italy (February 3, 2022)—With the pandemic forcing more and more audio pros to work remotely or create home studios in smaller confines, it’s no surprise that studio furniture manufacturers like Zaor are responding to users’ changing needs, angling to fit more gear into more compact spaces. With that in mind, Zaor has created a new addition to its Miza line with the introduction of the Miza 49 FLEX desk.

With a 105 cm width, the small footprint desk offers multiple levels with a main surface as well as a shelf on top and a pull-out tray underneath. The desktop features six rack spaces in two columns. The main surface continues beyond the racks, enabling it to be used as additional desk space when no rack space is required. The pull-out tray can be height-adjusted in six steps to accommodate equipment while still offering leg room.

Built with wood and finished in either Black Cherry or Wengé Grey, the Miza 49 FLEX offers space for computer screens and speakers on the top shelf, while the main desk has enough real estate for a keyboard and mouse as well as additional desktop devices.

The desk also provides a customizable keyboard tray that can be assembled at six different heights, leaving 20, 40, 60, 80, 100 or 120 mm of space between the tray and the main surface

The Zaor Miza 49 FLEX is available immediately. The MSRP is 528.10 euros, excluding VAT.