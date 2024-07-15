Z&H Designs HVC250 Parametric EQ Debuts

Z&H Designs’ new HVC250 is envisioned as a tribute of sorts to the 1970s-era Sontec MEP-250.

Kington, UK (July 15, 2024)— Z&H Designs has launched its brand with the arrival of its first product—the new HVC250 five-band parametric EQ, created as a tribute of sorts to the 1970s-era Sontec MEP-250

Z&H Designs reportedly spent recreating the original’s classic circuitry, producing many components in-house to develop the five-band parametric EQ. The finished model is said to have been tested on more than 100 commercial projects before its launch.

The HVC250 features 14 independent high-voltage op-amps. HVC250’s all-discrete circuit boards feature electrical components from the likes of Motorola, Nikon, ON, and Philips, and the unit is powered through a 56V high-voltage linear power supply.

Some of the unit’s specifications include: frequency range: 15Hz – 25kHz; SNR: -97.092 dBV (left), -96.021 dBV (right); LF: 15Hz – 800Hz (Q: 0.67 – 4.0 or shelf, ±12 dB boost/cut); LMF: 15 – 800 Hz (Q: 0.67 – 4.0, ±12 dB boost/cut); MF: 160Hz – 8K (Q: 0.67 – 4.0, ±12 dB boost/ cut); HMF: 450Hz – 25K (Q: 0.67 – 4.0, ±12 dB boost/cut); HF: 450Hz – 25K (Q: 0.67 – 4.0 or shelf, ±12 dB boost/cut); distortion (left & right channel off): 0.0008%; distortion (left & right channel on): 0.0015% (20 – 20kHz).

Purchasers can customize their HVC250 at the ordering stage, switching knobs and changing the front panel design from a selection of available alternatives, or submitting an original design to suit their studio setup better, as well as choosing a 6 dB boost/cut option, itself including a dedicated panel print.

Shipping from Shanghai, China, where units are handcrafted and tested, HVC250 is available to order directly from Z&H Designs for $2,699.