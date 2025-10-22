Zoom Announces PodTrak P4next Multitrack Recorder

New York, NY (October 22, 2025)—Intended for capturing content on the move, Zoom’s latest multitrack recorder is the PodTrak P4next, which features four XLR inputs, onboard effects, four sound pads, Bluetooth, phantom power for multiple microphones, and more.

Offering 48 kHz / 24-Bit recording, the PodTrak P4next features a variety of onboard sound tools, such as AI noise reduction, voice compression and tone shaping. Prior to recording, users can let the unit’s AI noise reduction “learn” various sounds in the moment, such as hums, buzzes and the like, and remove them. Meanwhile, the tone shaping tool provides EQ and de-essing, while the compressor keeps everything sounding balanced and even. A built-in mix-minus removes echo and feedback automatically.

The PodTrak P4next has 48v Phantom Power is available on all four XLR inputs, resulting in up to +70dB of gain. That power can come from a variety of sources, too. The unit can run on two AA batteries or via USB from a mobile battery, bus power, or AC adapter. The unit can actually handle up to five inputs for a podcast or production, however, by incorporating up to two remote guests via USB, Bluetooth (via a BTA-2 Bluetooth adapter) or the TRRS input, allowing users to record up to five sources simultaneously. Allowing most of those individuals to hear themselves, the P4next has 4 headphone outputs with individual volume controls for each one.

The unit also sports four sound pads that can be used for intros, jingles, sound effects and the like; there are optional sounds built-in and users can also load in their own.

Intended to tie into video production with modern smartphones, the unit can be used as an interface, connecting to a phone to record audio directly on to a phone’s video, no editing required. Connected via USB-C, the P4next works as a plug-and-play audio interface for streaming or recording on PC, Mac, iOS, or Android. The P4next saves a stereo mix, plus individual channels for fine-tuned production, all to a microSD card up to 2 TB.

Expected to ship December 12, 2025, the P4next lists for $179.99 and is currently available for preorder.