Nugen Audio Debuts New MasterCheck2 at NAMM

Nugen Audio is presenting the latest evolution of its MasterCheck cross-platform mastering and loudness verification plug-in.

Anaheim, CA (January 23, 2026)―Nugen Audio is presenting the latest evolution of its MasterCheck cross-platform mastering and loudness verification plug-in at NAMM 2026.

MasterCheck enables engineers to audition how loudness normalization and data compression will affect a track before it reaches the listener. By allowing users to reference industry-standard loudness measurements such as Integrated Loudness, True Peak, PLR and PSR, the plug-in helps identify the optimal balance between perceived loudness and musical dynamics, avoiding unwanted surprises caused by platform encoding or normalization.

The latest release broadens MasterCheck’s scope with support for up to 7.1.4 channels, making it suitable for immersive and surround workflows including Dolby Atmos beds and other 3D audio formats.

To better accommodate streaming, MasterCheck now includes additional presets covering a wider range of platforms, enabling users to audition how loudness normalization and codec processing will impact their material across services such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, TIDAL, Bandcamp, SoundCloud and more. Using Codec mode and Offset matching, engineers can pre-empt encoding artifacts and make informed decisions earlier in the production process.

The plug-in also features a newly redesigned, resizable interface, offering both portrait and landscape views to fit into any screen configuration or workflow. Under the hood, MasterCheck has been rewritten from the ground up, optimizing performance, stability and compatibility with the latest DAWs and operating systems.