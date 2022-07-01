Output Inc. and Reason Studios Announce Plug-in Bundle

Buying the VI, effects and sample-filled bundle includes two subscription plans for use in any DAW.

Los Angeles, CA (June 30, 2022)—Output Inc. and Reason Studios have partnered for the Arcade & Reason+ Bundle, a complete software package of instruments, effects and samples for music creators

“Both Reason+ and Arcade have the same goal: helping music producers to focus on their creativity and ideation,” says Niklas Agevik, CEO at Reason Studios. “The pairing of Reason’s virtual studio rack of innovative synthesizers, drum machines, players and audio effects with Arcade’s inspiration machine of samples and playable instruments is the complete creative bundle for music producers, and at an unbeatable price too.”

Both the Reason Rack plug-in and Arcade support all plug-in formats (VST/AU/AAX) and can be used in any major DAW, including Ableton Live, Pro Tools, Logic Pro and FL Studio.

The bundle includes two annual subscriptions—one to Reason+ and one to Arcade. The package costs $249/year, saving producers 17% versus purchasing both annual subscriptions separately. Through July 14, users can snap up this deal for just $149 for the first year.

To highlight the launch, Output and Reason Studios will host a livestream event on the Reason Studios YouTube channel (youtube.com/c/ReasonStudios) on July 5 at 10 a.m. PDT with artist and producer Yana Mahal.