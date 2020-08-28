Product of the Week: Adamson IS219 Subwoofer

High-power, high-SPL, passive subwoofer can handle 3,200 watts continuous and is able to withstand peak power up to 12,800 watts... in case you ever need that much.

Joining the Adamson Systems Engineering IS Series of loudspeakers designed for permanent installation, the IS219 is a passive subwoofer intended for high-power/high-SPL applications in ground-stacked configurations. Housing two 19-inch Adamson SD19 Kevlar Neodymium LF drivers, each utilizing a dual 5-inch voice coil designed for long excursion, the IS219 can handle 3,200 watts continuous and is able to withstand peak power up to 12,800 watts (!).

SD19 drivers employ Adamson’s Advanced Cone Architecture to raise the frequency of radial cone modes and linearize frequency response of the Kevlar cone, while maintaining high stiffness and low mass. The drivers are front-loaded in an efficient, compact (20H x 46W x 30D, inches) enclosure constructed from marine-grade birch plywood, aircraft-grade steel and aluminum.

Nominal impedance of the IS219 is 4 Ohms, and frequency response is stated as 29 Hz to 100 Hz, ±3 dB. Maximum SPL is said to be 143 dB. Input to the IS219 is via Neutrik speakON connectors: two on the front panel and two on the rear. As an option, the IS219 may be ordered with rear-panel barrier strips for the input connection.

Additional features include removable handles and a rear-panel screen that matches the front, providing uniform appearance when multiple IS219 cabinets are configured for cardioid operation. When used in conjunction with Lab.Gruppen D-Series amplifiers, the IS219 provides industry-standard Lake control and monitoring. Weight of the IS219 is 199 pounds.

