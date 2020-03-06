Product of the Week: Audix A152 Studio Reference Headphones

Audix is entering the headphone market by introducing its first four models, including the A152 Studio Reference Headphones With Extended Bass. The A152 is a closed-back, over-the-ear design utilizing 50mm dynamic drivers to produce a wide sound field and a low-frequency response that the company measured down to 8 Hz. Connection is via a high-quality, 1.8-meter, detachable cable constructed using 96 strands of braided, silver-coated, oxygen-free copper.

The A152 is designed for studio use as well as hi-fi listening, and the closed-back construction helps with isolation from external noise. Full-range, phase-coherent drivers coupled with a lightweight, padded headset ensure hours of fatigue-free listening, and the soft-cushion ear cups feature a 90-degree swivel for easy single-ear monitoring. Sensitivity of the A152 is spec’d at 103 dB (@1 kHz), and frequency range is stated as 8 Hz to 28 kHz.

The A152 ships in a protective carrying case with the cable and a 1/8-inch to 1/4-inch threaded adapter. Mix had a chance for a sneak listen at NAMM a few weeks ago, and the A152 was impressive!

More info here.