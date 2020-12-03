Product of the Week: Bluesound BSW150 Powered Subwoofer

Sub can be network-paired with other Bluesound speakers for playing and distributing content from local network storage or streaming services.

The BSW150 from Bluesound Professional is an active subwoofer with network streaming capabilities intended for use in commercial installations. Covering a frequency range of 22 to 150 Hz (-10 dB @ 20 Hz), the BSW150 incorporates an 8-inch low-frequency driver powered with a high-efficiency, 150-watt, Class D power amplifier.

Dimensions of the BSW150 are 17.6 x 11.25 x 4.8 inches, enabling it to be deployed unobtrusively in boardrooms or small commercial establishments.

Compatible with Bluesound Professional’s BluOS platform, the BSW150 can be network-paired with other Bluesound speakers to form a complete system capable of playing and distributing content from local network storage, as well as from a large number of streaming services such as SoundMachine, Custom Channels, QSIC and internet radio stations.

Input to the BSW150 is via Ethernet, Wi-Fi or analog line input. The BSW150 supports wireless streaming or streaming via Ethernet for increased reliability, and supports high-res audio up to 192kHz/24-bit, as well as MQA content.

The BSW150 can be controlled from any computer running Windows or Mac OS, from iOS or Android devices running the BluOS Controller app, or using the Bluesound Professional CP100 wall-mount controller.

BluOS Controller provides control over internal DSP, including volume, crossover, equalization and phase, while security provisions prevent unauthorized access to system control.

Read more Product of the Week: Yamaha RIVAGE PM3 and PM5 Digital Mixing Systems.

Physical controls on the side-panel of the BSW150 can be defeated using the BluOS app, and the unit is also compatible with many third-party control systems. USB Type A and B ports are provided for service and upgrades.

The BSW150 is available now in black or white finishes, ships with a wall-mount bracket and weighs 17.5 pounds. More info here.