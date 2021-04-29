Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

Product of the Week: Celestion TFX0515 Small-Format Coaxial Driver

The TFX0515 joins the company’s well-established series of coaxial drivers and is intended for use in compact, fixed-install sound reinforcement and cinema audio applications.

By Steve La Cerra

Recently unveiled by Celestion, the TFX0515 Small-Format Coaxial Driver is a 5-inch, ferrite-magnet, coaxial speaker with a 1.5-inch diameter polyimide low-frequency voice coil.

Constructed using a rigid steel chassis, the TFX0515 incorporates a number of performance improvements over the company’s TFX0512, including bigger low- and high-frequency voice coils, and a larger ferrite motor driving the low-frequency element for overall greater power handling. The TFX0515 joins Celestion’s well-established series of coaxial drivers and is intended for use in compact, fixed-install sound reinforcement and cinema audio applications.

High-frequency reproduction in the TFX0515 is handled by a high-sensitivity, 1-inch, silk-dome tweeter driven by a compact neodymium magnet motor. The use of neodymium yields a significant reduction in size of the HF structure, enabling it to be positioned at the acoustic center of the LF driver’s voice coil, ensuring that the drivers are time-aligned.

Read more Product of the Week: Arturia Pigments 3.

The cone of the LF driver is made from Kevlar-loaded paper and employs an elastomer surround for durability. Recommended crossover frequency is 2,000 Hz, and a suggested crossover design is available from the manufacturer free of charge.

A view of the TFX0515 from the back.

Frequency range of the TFX0515 is stated as 80 Hz to 20 kHz, with an overall sensitivity rating of 89 dB (1 watt @ 1 meter). Nominal power handling is 150 watts, while continuous power is rated as 300 watts. Impedance is spec’d as 8 Ohms.

The TFX0515 mounts in a 4.6-inch cutout and weighs in at 3.5 pounds.

More info here.

Close