Product of the Week: Celestion TFX0515 Small-Format Coaxial Driver

Recently unveiled by Celestion, the TFX0515 Small-Format Coaxial Driver is a 5-inch, ferrite-magnet, coaxial speaker with a 1.5-inch diameter polyimide low-frequency voice coil.

Constructed using a rigid steel chassis, the TFX0515 incorporates a number of performance improvements over the company’s TFX0512, including bigger low- and high-frequency voice coils, and a larger ferrite motor driving the low-frequency element for overall greater power handling. The TFX0515 joins Celestion’s well-established series of coaxial drivers and is intended for use in compact, fixed-install sound reinforcement and cinema audio applications.

High-frequency reproduction in the TFX0515 is handled by a high-sensitivity, 1-inch, silk-dome tweeter driven by a compact neodymium magnet motor. The use of neodymium yields a significant reduction in size of the HF structure, enabling it to be positioned at the acoustic center of the LF driver’s voice coil, ensuring that the drivers are time-aligned.

The cone of the LF driver is made from Kevlar-loaded paper and employs an elastomer surround for durability. Recommended crossover frequency is 2,000 Hz, and a suggested crossover design is available from the manufacturer free of charge.

Frequency range of the TFX0515 is stated as 80 Hz to 20 kHz, with an overall sensitivity rating of 89 dB (1 watt @ 1 meter). Nominal power handling is 150 watts, while continuous power is rated as 300 watts. Impedance is spec’d as 8 Ohms.

The TFX0515 mounts in a 4.6-inch cutout and weighs in at 3.5 pounds.

