Product of the Week: Danley SM90 Loudspeaker

Powerful coaxial design can be used as a smaller-scale P.A. or as a fill speaker in larger sound reinforcement systems.

Danley Sound Labs, Inc has expanded its SM Series of full-range loudspeakers with the addition of the SM90.

Producing a frequency response of 63 Hz to 24 kHz (-3 dB) and a frequency range of 40 Hz to 30 kHz (-10 dB), the passive, two-way SM90 employs a coaxial 12-inch/1-inch driver capable of handling 300 watts of continuous power (1,200 watts peak) for continuous SPLs of 120 dB and peak SPLs of up to 126 dB. The HF driver is protected from damage by Danley’s Sentinel Limiter circuitry, which reduces input level to a safe operating range when an overload condition is detected.

The SM90 also features Danley’s patented Synergy Horn technology, which facilitates construction of a full-range, point source loudspeaker that is phase accurate and provides consistent response across the entire coverage angle for increased musicality, intelligibility and impact.

The SM90 produces a 90-degree conical coverage pattern and can be mounted using a variety of wall, ceiling and suspension hardware, and the rear of the cabinet has threaded insert points for use with the Adaptive Technologies Multi-Mount MM-060 pan/tilt bracket. Applications for the SM90 include main P.A. for small houses of worship, auditoriums, theaters, and as delay or fill speakers in larger systems.

Dimensions of the SM90 are 25.5 x 23.5 x 13.25 (inches) and it weighs in at 55 pounds. Cabinetry is constructed from 15mm Baltic birch with a polyurea coating; black or white finishes are standard, and custom colors are available.

