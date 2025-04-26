Product of the Week: RF Venue CP Stage Antenna

Recently introduced from the folks at RF Venue is the CP Stage Antenna, a rugged, IP-rated, high-performance antenna intended for use with wireless microphones and IEM systems.

The CP Stage can be operated in the UHF range between 470 and 928 MHz, covering 470 to 698 MHz in North America, 823 to 832 and 863 to 865 MHz in Europe, and the 902 to 928 MHz ISM band.

The CP Stage is housed in a lightweight enclosure that is IP44-rated for weather-resistance, enabling it to be used in portable as well as permanent outdoor installations.

The CP Stage features a low-profile, circularly polarized element that provides optimal 360-degree signal for IEM packs and wireless mics. The circular polarization ensures consistent signal to IEM body packs regardless of performer orientation. It can be easily deployed on any standard microphone stand or wall-mount bracket, enabling a secure means of boosting signal quality (+3 dBi at 500 MHz). A single CP Stage can be used for IEM transmission, while two can be used for diversity reception of wireless mics.

Specifications include bandwidth 458 MHz, average return loss 10 dB, impedance 50Ω, pattern 120-degree conical, and range 200 feet. Connector is a BNC-F, and the CP Stage is appropriate for applications where users may get within 10 feet of the antenna.

Dimensions of the CP Stage are 10x12x1 (inches), and it weighs in at only 2 pounds, making it ideal for touring and fly packs.

It is available now at an MAP of $349.