Product of the Week: Sound Particles Energy Panner

Mike Levine looks in on the new Sound Particles Energy Panner, an intuitive 3D audio plug-in arriving on the eve of NAMM.

This week, Sound Particles, a software developer from Leiria, Portugal, released Energy Panner. It’s a plug-in that offers a unique take on panning and supports multiple audio formats, including stereo, surround (5.1, 7.1), Dolby Atmos (up to 7.1.2), Ambisonics (up to 3rd order) and Binaural.

What makes it different from other auto-pan effects is that the effect is controlled by the intensity of the signal, like a compressor. It features compressor-like controls such as Threshold, Ratio (which controls the intensity of the panning effect), Attack and Release. The latter two govern how quickly the panning effect starts and ends.

You have the option to trigger the panning from another source in your session by using the Sidechain input. You can also control the dry/wet balance and adjust the output gain.

The Visualization Dome, a circular control area in the GUI’s center, is where you set the path of the panning effect. It features a real-time graphical depiction of the sound’s movement, and you can use one of two modes—Pan or Sliding—which offer significantly different behavior.

In either mode, the panning begins when the sound exceeds the Threshold. The difference is that in Pan mode, the signal returns to its starting position when the signal drops back below again. In Sliding mode, the panning stops and freezes in place. When the audio goes back above the Threshold, it continues heading toward its endpoint.

In either mode, you can set several different movement options. In Start in Point mode, the panning starts at a user-selected point. In Start in Speakers mode, it starts at a point corresponding to the DAW’s pan control for the channel.

Energy Panner will surely be useful in post-production. For example, you could use it to move sound effects to match the on-screen movement. With its unique approach to panning, it’s also a cool creative tool to use on music mixes.

The plug-in supports AAX (native), VST, VST3, AU and AUv3 formats.

Sound Particles is offering Energy Panner at an introductory price of $39 until the end of January. Get a deep dive into its features from this video from Sound Particles.