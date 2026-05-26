Shure Axient Digital PSM Update Adds New Transmission Mode, CueMode

Niles, IL (May 26, 2026)—Shure has released its latest firmware update for Axient Digital PSM, introducing new features such as Single Carrier (SC) Narrowband, a new digital transmission option; and a new feature in CueMode.

The new digital transmission option, SC Narrowband, is designed to behave more like traditional narrowband IEM systems while retaining the features of a digital platform, offering the same latency and use of spectrum as existing digital narrowband modes, but reportedly with improved stability in difficult conditions, such as stages where performers are working near reflective metal surfaces or smaller or more challenging stages.

Nick Wood, associate VP, Marketing and Product Management, explained, “While many customers have successfully leveraged advanced modes such as multi-channel wideband and spatial diversity, we know that not every production has requirements for those approaches. SC Narrowband gives engineers another reliable option.”

The firmware update also updates CueMode, enabling support for multiple transmission modes. CueMode entries are now previewed before being applied, with changes taking effect only when confirmed by the user, removing a key friction point for engineers managing diverse setups across a production.

The Axient Digital PSM firmware update is available now through ShureCloud or Shure Update Utility.