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Space Labs Systems Lift MK2 Speaker Stand – A Mix Mini Review

A bite-sized review of Space Labs Systems Lift MK2 Speaker Stand.

By Rob Tavaglione ⋅

Space Labs Lift MK2 S – A Mix Mini Review

The Basics: Heavy-duty, motorized, monitor stands with decouplers, $949 each, direct

The Apps: When you have big, 80-pound Focal mains like I do, you need heavy-duty support and ample isolation/decoupling to stop excessive resonance and achieve ideal placement. Now that “sitting is the new smoking,” I’m determined to spend more time mixing while standing.

Space Labs Lift MK2 S
Space Labs Lift MK2 S

I splurged on a pair of Space Labs with the 44-inch tall center post, their largest platforms, heaviest Sylomer isolators and a power supply. Leveling them on uneven floors was made much easier due to a clever adjustable foot design. The motors are precise and the build quality excellent, but the surprise?

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I got the best response I’ve ever heard in my room. The bottom-end became flatter and stronger, the soundstage more balanced, and (finally!) a dependable phantom center that doesn’t move around on me. A bit unexpected, I admit, but who’s complaining!

 

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Rob Tavaglione

Rob is a journalist, producer/engineer, musician and songwriter who started with Pro Audio Review magazine in 2007, moved with PAR to Pro Sound News in 2015 and in turn moved to Mix with PSN. Rob opened Catalyst Recording in 1993, focusing on mobile recording, winning two Emmy’s along the way towards becoming an audio Jack-of-all-trades; mixing FOH and monitors, broadcast TV A1 and A2, mixing live sporting events, mixing theatre, chief engineer at the nation's top (Fortune 500) karaoke production studio, recording/mixing radio commercials, scoring film, mastering, teaching college-level audio courses, producing audio books and mixing streams/podcasts. Today Rob mostly records/produces/remixes musical artists across the spectrum and does lots of web-based mixing and mastering (Mac, smart-plugs and analog-summing, fwiw).

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