Space Labs Systems Lift MK2 Speaker Stand – A Mix Mini Review

The Basics: Heavy-duty, motorized, monitor stands with decouplers, $949 each, direct

The Apps: When you have big, 80-pound Focal mains like I do, you need heavy-duty support and ample isolation/decoupling to stop excessive resonance and achieve ideal placement. Now that “sitting is the new smoking,” I’m determined to spend more time mixing while standing.

I splurged on a pair of Space Labs with the 44-inch tall center post, their largest platforms, heaviest Sylomer isolators and a power supply. Leveling them on uneven floors was made much easier due to a clever adjustable foot design. The motors are precise and the build quality excellent, but the surprise?

I got the best response I’ve ever heard in my room. The bottom-end became flatter and stronger, the soundstage more balanced, and (finally!) a dependable phantom center that doesn’t move around on me. A bit unexpected, I admit, but who’s complaining!