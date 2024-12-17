Focal Lensys Professional – A Mix Real-World Review

Focal's latest high-end headphones, Lensys Professional, aren't cheap; find out why our reviewer said you get your money's worth.

MIX VERDICT: FOCAL LENSYS PROFESSIONAL THE TAKEAWAY: “Focal has created well-designed headphones that excel for any studio task.” COMPANY: Focal • www.Focal.com

PRICE: $699

PROS:

• Unhyped and highly detailed sound quality.

• Comfortable.

• Low-profile case for travel.

• Oiled and straight cables included.

• Swiveling earcups.

CONS:

• Pricey.

New York, NY (December 16, 2024)—Lensys Professional is the third and latest entry in the Focal Professional line of headphones. Designed for audio production, at $699, they fit in the middle of the price range between the company’s Listen Professional ($299) and Clear MG Professional ($1,499).

The Lensys Professional comes with a sleek, protective, zippered case that is significantly slimmer than those of its linemates and therefore easier to fit in a backpack or suitcase for travel. Focal provides two detachable 1/8-inch TRS cables: one that is four feet long and straight, and the other a coiled 10-footer. Also included is a 1/8-inch to 1/4-inch adapter.

The closed-back Lensys Professional headphones are circumaural; that is, they completely cover the ear. The headband adjusts smoothly and contains plush cushioning. The earcups are made of hard plastic that feels quite sturdy. On the inside, they feature dense memory foam inserts designed for isolation and comfort.

The earcups swivel 90 degrees, which allows them to fit in the case and also makes them usable for DJs, who typically turn one earcup around so they can hear both the loudspeakers in the room and the next song they’re cueing.

Conventional wisdom says that closed-back headphones are best for tracking because they minimize sound leakage that could otherwise bleed into open mics. On the other hand, open-back headphones are typically recommended for mixing and mastering because they’re less isolated from the room thanks to ventilation holes in the earcups, making them more comfortable for long sessions.

Open-back headphones often have a more accurate bass response than closed-back models because the latter’s sealed earcups can cause the soundwaves to get trapped inside and bounce around, resulting in low-end resonance.

The engineers at Focal designed the Lensys Professional with bass reflex ports on the earcups that help minimize the bass resonance issue while still providing enough isolation to be considered closed-back. As a result, these versatile headphones can be used for all aspects of music production, including tracking, mixing and mastering.

Indeed, I tried them for a few weeks, primarily for mixing but also for mastering and tracking. Several of the mixing sessions lasted over an hour, and the Lensys Professionals felt less fatiguing and isolating than other closed-back headphones I’ve used.

Even more impressive is their superb fidelity. I found the low end remarkably controlled and tight, and the midrange clean and clear. The high end was highly detailed and crisp without being harsh. Focal credits this in part to its M-shaped aluminum/magnesium dome-type drivers.

The Lensys Professional’s 26-ohm impedance is lower than that of the Clear MG Professional (55 ohms) or the Listen Professional (32 ohms). I used them with SSL 2+ MKII and Cranborne Audio 500R8 interfaces, and they always produced plenty of volume. What’s more, their lower impedance makes them practical not only with studio gear but also with mobile devices.

With Lensys Professional, Focal has created well-designed headphones that excel for any studio task. They offer unhyped reproduction and are not as isolating or fatiguing as you might expect from a closed-back model.

At just under $700, they represent a significant investment for headphones, but considering their stellar performance, you get your money’s worth.