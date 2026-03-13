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Tandem Drum Drops – A Mix Mini Review

A bite-sized review of Tandem's Drum Drops, which help to dial in each snare drum, rack tom, and floor tom in a drum kit.

By Rob Tavaglione ⋅

Tandem Drum Drops – A Mix Mini Review

The Basics: 40, 60, 120 and 200-gram models, in sets of four, $59 direct.

Tandem Drum Drops IRL.
Tandem Drum Drops IRL.

The Apps: Leather wallets, t-shirts and moon gels all work well, but sometimes you’re looking for something in between dry and splashy, something open and punchy, but tamed. Tandem Drum Drops provides this by attaching (with a silicon tab mounted on a tension rod) a small felt sack full of steel beads, resting against the head until struck, then bouncing off as the sound opens up briefly, and dampening back down again soon after the hit. Drops help clear/ thinner heads be more manageable, and you can use multiple Drops on one drum. With “too many” heavy Drops on a splashy snare, the “gated” effect can be striking. Splurge for two sets at $99 and have enough for a full drum kit with options.

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Rob Tavaglione

Rob is a journalist, producer/engineer, musician and songwriter who started with Pro Audio Review magazine in 2007, moved with PAR to Pro Sound News in 2015 and in turn moved to Mix with PSN. Rob opened Catalyst Recording in 1993, focusing on mobile recording, winning two Emmy’s along the way towards becoming an audio Jack-of-all-trades; mixing FOH and monitors, broadcast TV A1 and A2, mixing live sporting events, mixing theatre, chief engineer at the nation's top (Fortune 500) karaoke production studio, recording/mixing radio commercials, scoring film, mastering, teaching college-level audio courses, producing audio books and mixing streams/podcasts. Today Rob mostly records/produces/remixes musical artists across the spectrum and does lots of web-based mixing and mastering (Mac, smart-plugs and analog-summing, fwiw).

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