Tandem Drum Drops – A Mix Mini Review

The Basics: 40, 60, 120 and 200-gram models, in sets of four, $59 direct.

The Apps: Leather wallets, t-shirts and moon gels all work well, but sometimes you’re looking for something in between dry and splashy, something open and punchy, but tamed. Tandem Drum Drops provides this by attaching (with a silicon tab mounted on a tension rod) a small felt sack full of steel beads, resting against the head until struck, then bouncing off as the sound opens up briefly, and dampening back down again soon after the hit. Drops help clear/ thinner heads be more manageable, and you can use multiple Drops on one drum. With “too many” heavy Drops on a splashy snare, the “gated” effect can be striking. Splurge for two sets at $99 and have enough for a full drum kit with options.