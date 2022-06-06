Audio Ease Altiverb 7 – A Real-World Review

St John, USVI (June 06, 2022)—Producer/composer Rich Tozzoli recently headed to St John, USVI, for his annual recording retreat, teaming with keyboardist Bruce MacPherson, engineer Mike Dwyer and bassist Hank Skalka to compose and mix for a variety of TV shows with diverse sound palettes. He’s highlighting some of the key plug-ins they brought along to help get things done.

AUDIO EASE ALTIVERB 7

What keeps Audio Ease‘s convolution reverb plug-in relevant after all these years (released in 2001) is not just that V7 features more efficient CPU usage and 64-bit support. It’s truly about the sound of real reverb in real spaces… and vintage gear.

Because one of the shows needed big orchestral sounds and haunting choirs, we turned to one of my favorite IRs. Hallgrimskirkja is an Icelandic church in Reykjavik and the tallest building in the city. Its sound is amazing, and we “swam” tracks in it for pure vibe and character. We also used the bright Fender Super Reverb spring and dark Magnatone Custom 480 verb for guitars. Altiverb is still a classic in our book.