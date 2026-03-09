Your browser is out-of-date!

Denise Audio Perfect Room 2 – A Mix Mini Review

A bite-sized review of the new Perfect Room 2 plug-in from Denise Audio.

By Rob Tavaglione ⋅

The Basics: Reverb plug-in with a focus on clarity and transparency, $69 direct.

The Apps: Denise Audio‘s PR2 uses Dynamic Room Response technology upon a “perfect” acoustic simulation model absent of any resonances or colorations, which allows resizing from natural ambiences to oversized imaginary environments. Tempo sync, a ducker, the Halo effect (for lingering freq-specific tails beyond the reverb time) and the ability to deep-dive into the simulation itself allows for plenty of options, from quick-and-easy to full-on sculpting.

Describing reverb isn’t easy, but there’s no graininess here, no unpredictable resonance, no frequency emphasis—just a clear, defined and transparent elongation of time. You must try reversing the room and the Swell preset, among others; Denise’s transparency makes for a reverb both eerie and heavenly.

Rob Tavaglione

Rob is a journalist, producer/engineer, musician and songwriter who started with Pro Audio Review magazine in 2007, moved with PAR to Pro Sound News in 2015 and in turn moved to Mix with PSN. Rob opened Catalyst Recording in 1993, focusing on mobile recording, winning two Emmy’s along the way towards becoming an audio Jack-of-all-trades; mixing FOH and monitors, broadcast TV A1 and A2, mixing live sporting events, mixing theatre, chief engineer at the nation's top (Fortune 500) karaoke production studio, recording/mixing radio commercials, scoring film, mastering, teaching college-level audio courses, producing audio books and mixing streams/podcasts. Today Rob mostly records/produces/remixes musical artists across the spectrum and does lots of web-based mixing and mastering (Mac, smart-plugs and analog-summing, fwiw).

