Denise Audio Perfect Room 2 – A Mix Mini Review

The Basics: Reverb plug-in with a focus on clarity and transparency, $69 direct.

The Apps: Denise Audio‘s PR2 uses Dynamic Room Response technology upon a “perfect” acoustic simulation model absent of any resonances or colorations, which allows resizing from natural ambiences to oversized imaginary environments. Tempo sync, a ducker, the Halo effect (for lingering freq-specific tails beyond the reverb time) and the ability to deep-dive into the simulation itself allows for plenty of options, from quick-and-easy to full-on sculpting.

Describing reverb isn’t easy, but there’s no graininess here, no unpredictable resonance, no frequency emphasis—just a clear, defined and transparent elongation of time. You must try reversing the room and the Swell preset, among others; Denise’s transparency makes for a reverb both eerie and heavenly.