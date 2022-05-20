Waves Abbey Road RS124 – A Real-World Review

St John, USVI (May 20, 2022)—Producer/composer Rich Tozzoli recently headed to St John, USVI, for his annual recording retreat, teaming with keyboardist Bruce MacPherson, engineer Mike Dwyer and bassist Hank Skalka to compose and mix for a variety of TV shows with diverse sound palettes. He’s highlighting some of the key plug-ins they brought along to help get things done.

WAVES ABBEY ROAD RS124

Wow, this Waves Abbey Road RS124 plug-in is a beast. Based on a serious modification of the Altec 436B, it is modeled after the same hardware used at Abbey Road Studios. The Studio setting has faster attack and release times and is fiercely aggressive; the Cutter setting is a modification that features a slower attack and release. We had one set up on a parallel bus at all times in full-blown Cutter mode, along with a Waves Abbey Road RS 56 Passive EQ for tone shaping.

With the Super Fuse enabled, it was a game changer when it came to adding punch and attitude to our bass and drum tracks. It’s like the best of an 1176, LA-2A and LA-3A without any grit, and it delivers gobs of ’tude.