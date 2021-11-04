Salsa Sound Updates AI-Based Audio Mixing Platform

New York, NY (November 4, 2021)—Salsa Sound has launched MIXaiR 2.0, the latest iteration of its AI-based automated platform for live audio mixing, transitioning to a pure software, cloud-ready version.

The new version of the platform is aimed at live sports applications and allows sound engineers to automatically create the best possible mix using standard microphone set-ups.

MIXaiR 2.0 delivers multiple automated spatial audio mixes without the need for additional tracking or manual operation. Instead, the system takes audio feeds from existing broadcast microphones at a stadium, relying on its unique AI algorithms to detect, mix in and enhance the on-pitch sounds and create engaging real-time mixes, said the company.

Each mix can be automatically made compliant to the requisite loudness standards and parameters required for linear broadcast, OTT, VoD or social media platforms.

“We designed MIXaiR 2.0 to remove time-intensive, manual processes that sound engineers are faced with; instead, we give them the freedom to craft a mix, rather than chasing it,” said Rob Oldfield, co-founder and CEO at Salsa Sound.

“We want amazing sound to be accessible to as many sports fans as possible for both high and lower budget games. By removing the need for additional infrastructure, we’ve ensured that MIXaiR 2.0 can be used by clubs of all sizes to give their fans the best experience that captures all the excitement of the on-field action and makes them feel like they are actually in the stadium with the fans.”

This article originally appeared on TVB Europe.